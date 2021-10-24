‘He turns 20 today’: Smriti Irani shares throwback pictures on son’s birthday

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a post celebrating the birthday of her son Zohr Irani. In a post, she shared a sweet caption along with a few throwback images of her son. Her post has now prompted people to share various love-filled messages, including actors Neena Gupta and RajKummar Rao.

“He turns 20 today… my Zohr,” the union minister wrote along with several heart emoticons. She shared three pictures along with her post. The first two images are from Zohr Irani’s childhood. Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani to see what the third picture shows:

The post has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received a heart from actor Neena Gupta. She shared a comment and wrote “So cute.”

Actor RajKummar Rao also posted a comment. “Happy birthday Zohr,” he wrote. There were many who also responded by wishing Irani’s son.

What are your thoughts on the birthday post by Smriti Irani for her son?