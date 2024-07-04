‘Health, science illiterate’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed by ‘Liver Doc’ for hydrogen peroxide nebulisation post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections as she shared a picture of herself taking the viral medication. Her Instagram Story caught the attention of Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media. The hepatologist not only said that this nebulisation has adverse effects on health but also slammed the actor, calling her “health and science illiterate”. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by 'The Liver Doc' on X, slammed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation. (Screengrab)

“Influential Indian actress Ms Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is, unfortunately, a health and science illiterate, advises millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections,” wrote the multi-award-winning doctor on X.

He added that the hydrogen peroxide nebulisation “is dangerous for health”. “Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, warning people to not nebulize and breathe in hydrogen peroxide because it is dangerous for health,” he said, sharing a picture and a link to the advice by the Virginia-based organisation.

It reads, “Do not put hydrogen peroxide into your nebulizer and breathe it in. This is dangerous. It is not a way to prevent nor treat COVID-19.”

The doctor further said that the actor should be “fined or put behind bars” for putting public health in danger: “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team.”

“Will India’s Health Ministry or any health regulatory body do something about these social media health influenzas damaging public health, or will they remain spineless and let people die?” he concluded.

Take a look at the post shared by the hepatologist below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a picture of herself trying out the viral medication on Instagram. Alongside, she wrote, “Before taking medication for a common viral, consider trying an alternative approach. One option is to nebulise with a mixture of Hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. Works like magic. Avoid unnecessary use of pills.”