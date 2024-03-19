Doctor compares livers of drinkers and non-drinkers in striking pic, draws Instagram notice

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, better known as “The Liver Doc” on the internet, shared two photos to highlight how alcohol impacts a person’s liver. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka 'The Liver Doc' routinely busts health-related misinformation. ( X/@theliverdr)

The hepatologist who routinely busts health-related misinformation said when he shared the two photos on Instagram, he got a notification that the post violated the social media platform’s rules.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The post by Dr Philips compares the liver of a 52-year-old who never drank alcohol with the liver of a 29-year-old who drank alcohol.

While the non-drinker’s liver appeared pink and healthy, the young drinker’s liver was a stark contrast, appearing shrivelled and dark in colour.

“Instagram is funny. Post about alcohol, drinking alcohol, different types of alcohol, how to drink alcohol: This does not violate our rules. We will recommend it,” Dr Philps wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Here is what “The Liver Doc” wrote on X:

“Post about what alcohol can do to your liver: This violates our rules. We will not recommend it.”

The doctor’s post continues to be up on Instagram despite the image violation notice.

Also Read: X suspends 'TheLiverDoc' Abby Philips account after Himalaya's defamation plea

Apart from busting medical misinformation, “The Liver Doc”, who has over 2.4 lakh followers on X and over 32,000 followers on Instagram, is a vocal opponent of theories on alternative forms of medicine, such as Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. Dr Philips describes himself on X as a hepatologist battling “Ayush misinformation”. He contends that these medications and treatments lack scientific foundation and may pose risks to patients.

In September last year, his X account was suspended after personal care and herbal healthcare giant Himalaya Wellness Corporation alleged before a Bengaluru court that he made defamatory statements against it.

Recently, he slammed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for allegedly misleading her fans about "detoxing the liver” on a health podcast.

“I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since a decade and this is complete and utter BS,” he wrote in a lengthy post on X.