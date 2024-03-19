Doctor compares livers of drinkers and non-drinkers in striking pic, draws Instagram notice
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as ‘The Liver Doc’, shared two photos illustrating alcohol's impact on the liver.
The hepatologist who routinely busts health-related misinformation said when he shared the two photos on Instagram, he got a notification that the post violated the social media platform’s rules.
The post by Dr Philips compares the liver of a 52-year-old who never drank alcohol with the liver of a 29-year-old who drank alcohol.
While the non-drinker’s liver appeared pink and healthy, the young drinker’s liver was a stark contrast, appearing shrivelled and dark in colour.
“Instagram is funny. Post about alcohol, drinking alcohol, different types of alcohol, how to drink alcohol: This does not violate our rules. We will recommend it,” Dr Philps wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Here is what “The Liver Doc” wrote on X:
“Post about what alcohol can do to your liver: This violates our rules. We will not recommend it.”
The doctor’s post continues to be up on Instagram despite the image violation notice.
Also Read: X suspends 'TheLiverDoc' Abby Philips account after Himalaya's defamation plea
Apart from busting medical misinformation, “The Liver Doc”, who has over 2.4 lakh followers on X and over 32,000 followers on Instagram, is a vocal opponent of theories on alternative forms of medicine, such as Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. Dr Philips describes himself on X as a hepatologist battling “Ayush misinformation”. He contends that these medications and treatments lack scientific foundation and may pose risks to patients.
In September last year, his X account was suspended after personal care and herbal healthcare giant Himalaya Wellness Corporation alleged before a Bengaluru court that he made defamatory statements against it.
Recently, he slammed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for allegedly misleading her fans about "detoxing the liver” on a health podcast.
“I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since a decade and this is complete and utter BS,” he wrote in a lengthy post on X.
