Healthcare workers in J&K cross river to carry out door-to-door vaccination

Every now and then we come across stories of how healthcare workers go above and beyond their call of duty to help others. This story of such a group of people from Jammu and Kashmir is a perfect inclusion to that category. Shared on Twitter, the video may win your over.

ANI shared the clip on Twitter. In the caption they shared information about the healthcare workers and how they crossed a river to carry out door-to-door vaccination. “Health workers cross a river to carry out door-to-door COVID19 vaccination in Rajouri district's Tralla village,” they wrote. In the concluding lines they added that the video is captured by Dr Iram Yasmin, In-charge, Tralla Health Centre.

The video opens to show a few people standing in the middle of a flowing river. It also shows them carefully crossing the waterbody.

Take a look at the video:

#Watch J&K | Health workers cross a river to carry out door-to-door COVID19 vaccination in Rajouri district's Tralla village



(Video Source: Dr Iram Yasmin, In-charge, Tralla Health Centre) pic.twitter.com/884C36ZBhA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 23,000 views - and counting. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 700 likes.

