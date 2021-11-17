Hearing impaired baby hears parents' voices for first time, her eyes light up

A video capturing the reaction of a hearing impaired girl to hearing her parent’s voices for the first time has left people emotional. The baby’s father, Levi Lindsay, shared the video on Instagram with a descriptive caption.

“We found out our daughter is deaf in her left ear, and hard of hearing in her right,” he wrote. “We wondered what does this mean?,” he also added.

Further in the post, he talked about their worries regarding the girl’s future. And, also added that they were grateful for the fact that modern technology brought them this beautiful moment.

“While the future is unknown, we do know it’s bright. We love our smiley Gigi,” he shared and concluded the caption.

Watch the truly delightful video right and read the entire post:

“What an amazing moment,” said an Instagram user. Another said, “Making me cry over and over. I love her.”

“I am being fit for my first pair of hearing aids this week and needed sweet Gigi’s reaction more than you’ll ever know,” related a third.

