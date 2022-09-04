Home / Trending / Hearing impaired kid goes to Disney World, watch what Donald Duck does sweetly

Hearing impaired kid goes to Disney World, watch what Donald Duck does sweetly

trending
Published on Sep 04, 2022 01:41 PM IST

This Instagram video shows the person in a Donald Duck costume signing to a hearing impaired kid in American Sign Language.

Donald Duck signs to a hearing impaired kid at Disney World.&nbsp;(Instagram/@christykeanecan)
Donald Duck signs to a hearing impaired kid at Disney World. (Instagram/@christykeanecan)
BySohini Sengupta

It is our duty to make this world a more inclusive space for all. And the person in a Donald Duck costume at Disney World definitely knows how to do that job. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of a content creator named Christy Keane. On it, she has over 1.39 lakh dedicated followers who look forward to her regular photos and videos related to her family, fashion and the like.” Disney really IS the most magical place on Earth. Just casually grabbing a stroller rental then this happened when Charly was signing (ASL love-you gesture emoji) to the cast members,” Begins the caption that has been shared along with this video that has now gone all kinds of viral.

“Charly was smiling ear to ear and Handsome and I were both in tears with all the goosebumps. 5 years ago today we still had zero idea Charly could not hear us. We had no idea what the future would hold and I think everyone in the family felt this peace and joy. I hope this Donald can see this one day and know how much gratitude we have for this simple and most magical moment. Best 5th birthday present ever! Edited to add captioning should say I’m learning sign,” it concludes.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 4, this video has over 38.83 lakh likes on it so far.

“Charly was my inspiration to learn ASL!” commented an Instagram user. “Love this! Donald actually said he’s learning sign (when you have it captioned as 'how old are you?')” corrected another. “My granddaughter was there a couple of weeks ago and Mickey and Minnie noticed her Cochlears and asked if she had a sign language name yet. They taught her the sign for Mickey and Minnie,” shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
disney viral video viral instagram cute video + 3 more
disney viral video viral instagram cute video + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out