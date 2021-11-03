Home / Trending / Heartwarming story of a dad who drove a school bus leaves people emotional
trending

Heartwarming story of a dad who drove a school bus leaves people emotional

The post has won people's hearts and may have the safe effect on you too.
The image was shared along with the post.(Reddit/@TheBigRedBeardo)
The image was shared along with the post.(Reddit/@TheBigRedBeardo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of feel-good stories that may also leave you emotional, here’s the tale of a dad and the sweet bond he forged with a student while driving a school bus. Shared on Reddit, the story is absolutely wholesome.

The story has been posted on the platform a few days ago. The caption shared along with a picture describes the incident in detail. “My dad lost his job during covid. He drove school bus to make ends meet. He recently got his old job back and stopped driving. A boy from his bus stopped by his house the other day just to “talk birds”. They connected on his bus route talking about birds,” it reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 84,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of heartfelt comments from people. The popularity of the post also prompted Reddit to highlight it in one of their shares on Instagram. Along with a screenshot of the post, they also shared a few comments.

Take a look:

+

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out