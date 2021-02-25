Her rant about offices reopening went viral. Here’s what she’ll miss the most

Unless you’ve been staying under a rock (and that’s important too some times), you’ve probably seen the now-viral, highly relatable, and absolutely hilarious video of a woman ranting about offices reopening and how she feels about returning to office after months of working from home. The video by Gurugram-based Harjas Sethi really struck a chord with people making them laugh out loud. Now, she’s sharing more about her viral video in this conversation with Hindustan Times.

“Those were my honest feelings about the email that I received from my employer. The employer had only asked how we ‘feel’ about getting back to work. They haven’t called us back yet,” Sethi told HT about what prompted her to create the video.

Sethi was simply sharing her thoughts on the situation through the video and little did she expect for it to resonate with so many people. “One doesn’t imagine waking up one day and seeing so many people respond and reach to your video,” she told HT.

Harjas Sethis office rant video has now left people chuckling hard.(Harjas Sethi )

Sethi added that she feels “overwhelmed and overjoyed” with the way people have reacted to the video. “I’m touched by how much people have loved it and by all the love and wishes that I have received,” she said.

So what’s she really going to miss once she returns to the old ‘work from office’ routine? A special someone who has been her co-worker this whole time during WFH - her cat, Zen. “I spend my entire day with her even while working from home. She is the love of my life. So I’d hate to stay away from her for 9-10 hours each day,” she added.

The image shows Harjas Sethi with her cat Zen.(Harjas Sethi)

Sethi, however, concluded by saying that though working from home has its perks, she does miss meeting her team and especially her boss Zoya.

This old image shows Harjas Sethi taking a vacation.(Harjas Sethi )

ICYMI, here’s the video:

This video, however, is not the only one that Sethi shared online. You can also check out her other funny videos on her personal Instagram profile.

Are you still working from home? What are your thoughts on saying goodbye to WFH and returning to office?

