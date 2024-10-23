'He's a diva': Mumbai cop dances with Danish woman on street, impresses internet

Mumbai's "Dancing Cop" is back with another amazing dance performance but this time he is joined by a Danish TikToker as he grooves on the streets of Mumbai. Amol Kamble, who has earned praise on social media for his impeccable dancing across Mumbai, danced with Danish influencer Isabell Afro. Mumbai's famous "Dancing Cop" was seen grooving with Instagram influencer Isabell Afro on the streets(Instagram/isabell.afro)

The video which has over 1.2 million views was shared on Instagram by Isabell Afro. "Indian officer left no crumbs," she captioned the post along with an Indian flag and fir emoji.

The video begins with Isabell dancing on the street while a couple of auto drivers watch. Kamble then walks over to the dancing woman, as if to stop her, but surprises everyone by joining in on the dance. (Also read: Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble, TikToker Noel Robinson dance to Calm Down)

Watch the viral video here:

The two threw down electric moves as the policeman did not miss a step, smiling and grooving with ease. The cop, usually spotted dancing in his uniform, chose a casual, laid-back look with a police cap for his performance. The two dancers high-five each other and walk off smiling at the end of the clip.

The video has delighted fans and followers who enjoyed watching the love for dance unite people across the world. (Also read: Mumbai’s dancing cop grooves to Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa)

‘Best cop out there’

"He killed it," said one user while another wrote, “Love this so much! He's awesome.”

"Guys he is a cop. Best cop out there," declared one user while another user was left impressed and dumbfounded by the cop's "killer" moves. "Honestly though, why was he so good?"

Previously, Kamble had collaborated with German TikTok sensation Noel Robinson to dance to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song Calm Down. “No matter where you’re from, if you commit a crime in front of the Mumbai police, you’ll end up where you have to. Because we are Mumbai Police,” wrote Amol Kamble while sharing a video of the dance on Instagram.