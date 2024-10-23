Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'He's a diva': Mumbai cop dances with Danish woman on street, impresses internet

ByMuskaan Sharma
Oct 23, 2024 02:29 PM IST

In a viral video, Mumbai's famous ‘Dancing Cop’ was seen performing his flawless moves with Danish influencer Isabell Afro.

Mumbai's "Dancing Cop" is back with another amazing dance performance but this time he is joined by a Danish TikToker as he grooves on the streets of Mumbai. Amol Kamble, who has earned praise on social media for his impeccable dancing across Mumbai, danced with Danish influencer Isabell Afro.

Mumbai's famous "Dancing Cop" was seen grooving with Instagram influencer Isabell Afro on the streets(Instagram/isabell.afro)
Mumbai's famous "Dancing Cop" was seen grooving with Instagram influencer Isabell Afro on the streets(Instagram/isabell.afro)

The video which has over 1.2 million views was shared on Instagram by Isabell Afro. "Indian officer left no crumbs," she captioned the post along with an Indian flag and fir emoji.

The video begins with Isabell dancing on the street while a couple of auto drivers watch. Kamble then walks over to the dancing woman, as if to stop her, but surprises everyone by joining in on the dance. (Also read: Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble, TikToker Noel Robinson dance to Calm Down)

Watch the viral video here:

The two threw down electric moves as the policeman did not miss a step, smiling and grooving with ease. The cop, usually spotted dancing in his uniform, chose a casual, laid-back look with a police cap for his performance. The two dancers high-five each other and walk off smiling at the end of the clip.

The video has delighted fans and followers who enjoyed watching the love for dance unite people across the world. (Also read: Mumbai’s dancing cop grooves to Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajinikanth’s Kaavaalaa)

‘Best cop out there’

"He killed it," said one user while another wrote, “Love this so much! He's awesome.”

"Guys he is a cop. Best cop out there," declared one user while another user was left impressed and dumbfounded by the cop's "killer" moves. "Honestly though, why was he so good?"

Previously, Kamble had collaborated with German TikTok sensation Noel Robinson to dance to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song Calm Down. “No matter where you’re from, if you commit a crime in front of the Mumbai police, you’ll end up where you have to. Because we are Mumbai Police,” wrote Amol Kamble while sharing a video of the dance on Instagram.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //