Hilariously adorable video shows the things this dog thinks she is in charge of

Cute dog videos are a sure-shot formula to uplift ones mood almost immediately. Are you also looking for such a clip that can leave you happy and chuckling? Then here is a video of a very adorable doggo that may do the trick. The video lists all the things that this pooch named Leu Leu thinks she is in charge of.

The video was originally posted on the dog’s personal Instagram account. The share, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “And she’s not wrong!” they wrote. In the next line they added, “How many is your dog in charge of?”

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Things my dog thinks she is in charge of.” The clip then showcases various situations and also describes how the pooch fits into them. The video is super sweet to watch. Don’t take our words for it, take a look:

The video has been posted on the Instagram page about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions. While some came up with hilarious comments, a few commented on the cuteness of the pooch.

“Someone better pay that pup,” joked an Instagram user. “She’s doing a great job,” shared another. “Everything! They are in charge of everything,” posted a third. “Best boss ever!” commented a fourth. “How cute,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?