Himalayan Lynx, Leopard Toby fish: 5 extremely rare animals that left the world stunned

Wildlife is full of wonders that humanity is yet to explore. However, thanks to the passion and dedication of nature enthusiasts, we get to witness several undiscovered marvels of the wild that leave us in awe. Nestled within this trove of natural wonders, we bring you five extremely rare animal discoveries that will leave you stunned.

Check out five rare animal videos here:

1. Himalayan Lynx from Ladakh

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share about this 'beautiful and rare' Himalayan Lynx that is found in Ladakh. Kaswan also mentioned that this animal is among the wild cat species found in India. Others found in this zone are Snow leopards and Pallas cats.

2. Pseudo-melanistic tiger family in Odisha

A video of this rare tiger family was shared on X by IFS official Susanta Nanda. What makes this family special is their pseudo-melanistic characteristics - they have higher levels of pigment known as melanin on their skin or hair.

3. Leopard Toby fish from Australia

When a diver went to explore the depths of the Coral Sea Marine Park, she noticed a small white fish with leopard-like spots. Later, upon consulting experts about the fish, the diver learnt that it was a Leopard Toby fish. It was the first time that this fish was caught on camera.

4. Half female, half male bird

Hamish Spencer, a professor at the University of Otago, spotted this bird in the wild. Professor Spencer informed that this bird is called a ‘wild Green Honeycreeper with distinct half green, or female, and half blue, male, plumage’. He also informed that “animals with both male and female characteristics in a species usually have separate sexes.” This phenomenon is generally seen in insects, spiders, butterflies, and even lizards or rodents.

5. White alligator from Florida

The rarest genetic variant in American alligators is leucistic alligators. These alligators were discovered in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987. This blue-eyed newborn is the first solid white alligator ever recorded to have descended from those original alligators.

Leucistic alligator in Florida.

What do you think about these extremely rare animals?