Tim Cook shares incredible pics captured by Indian photographers to celebrate Holi

Holi is being celebrated across the country with total gusto. Also, people are still sharing what they are doing on this special day. This day also attracted wishes from many well-known personalities, both inside and outside the country. Among them is Apple CEO Tim Cook. He took to Twitter to share a sweet message along with some incredible pictures by two Indian photographers.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring,” he wrote in his tweet. In the next lines he tagged two photographers whose pictures he shared. They’re Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra.

Take a look at what Cook posted that may leave you stunned:

Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf. pic.twitter.com/bMx9K1McE2 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2022

The post has been shared earlier today. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote “Happy Holi” while reacting.

“These are beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy Holi to you too! Let's spread the color of joy and happiness!” expressed another. “Thanks Tim. Nice to see wishes coming from you,” expressed a third. “Oooo, what great photos. What an incredibly colourful festival,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the Holi-related post shared by Tim Cook?