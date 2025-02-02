Homeowner shocked to find ex-landlord secretly living in basement for 7 years: ‘Violation of consumer rights’

In a bizarre incident that has captivated social media in China, a man named Li from Jiangsu province stumbled upon a shocking discovery in his home purchased seven years ago for nearly 2 million yuan (over ₹2.24 crore). While cleaning recently, Li uncovered a concealed door behind the staircase that led to a fully functional basement, reported the South China Morning Post. The man purchased the house for ₹ 2.24 crore.(Pexel)

The underground space featured a ventilation system, lighting, and even a small bar, with clear signs of recent occupancy. "I felt creeped out," Li admitted upon finding the hidden area.

Upon contacting the property's previous owner, a woman surnamed Zhang, Li accused her of deliberately concealing the basement during the sale. Zhang's response left Li stunned. "I sold you the house, but I never said the basement was included," she claimed, arguing it was her personal recreational space and not part of the property deal.

Zhang further questioned, "If the basement belongs to you, where am I supposed to relax in my free time?"

Internet reacts

It remains unclear how Zhang managed to access the basement without detection. Some netizens speculated she had retained a spare key, while others suggested a connection between the basement and the parking garage.

Frustrated by Zhang's persistence and convinced of his rightful ownership, Li took the matter to court. The court ultimately ruled in his favour, confirming his legal claim to the basement and ordering Zhang to pay financial compensation.

The unusual case sparked widespread discussion on social media. "Just imagine living upstairs while a stranger drinks and watches TV below," remarked one concerned user.

Another commented, "Honesty is the cornerstone of any transaction. Hiding critical details is a violation of consumer rights."

Some users even likened the scenario to the plot of the acclaimed 2019 South Korean film Parasite, where a man secretly lives in a basement for years, unseen by the wealthy homeowners.

The legal battle and its resolution have highlighted the importance of transparency in real estate transactions, while the eerie discovery continues to spark curiosity and debate across the internet.

