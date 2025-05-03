Horse collapses from heatstroke in Kolkata, police books handler for cruelty as video sparks outrage

A disturbing video showing a dehydrated and weak horse suffering from heatstroke and collapsing on a Kolkata street has sparked outrage online. The clip, which was widely shared on social media, shows the visibly undernourished horse being forced to pull a carriage near Bhowanipore. As the horse collapses, its handler responds by slapping it in an attempt to get it back on its feet. A horse collapsed in Kolkata while pulling a carriage; its handler slapped it, sparking outrage.(X/@PetaIndia)

Public outrage

The video, posted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, quickly gained traction. Social media users expressed their anger, with many calling for the handler to be held accountable for the cruelty. "This is so so sad and it made me angry," one user wrote. Another added, “He should be jailed. This is nothing short of abuse.”

In response to the video, PETA India filed an official complaint against the handler. Kolkata Police swiftly responded, confirming that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered on April 24, 2025, in connection with the incident. The police also reassured the public that appropriate legal action would be taken against the accused. In a statement, Kolkata Police wrote, “Over the incident, Bhowanipore PS has registered the FIR… Appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused person involved. The horse is under medical care with regular vet checkups. Grateful to all who flagged the issue.”

PETA urges immediateaction

PETA India, however, has urged for further steps to be taken. In a follow-up message, the organisation called for the immediate seizure of the horse for a thorough veterinary examination and rehabilitation. “The horse is in DIRE need of hospitalisation and rehabilitation and seizure from negligent and abusive owner,” PETA said.

This incident has once again spotlighted the plight of carriage horses in Indian cities.