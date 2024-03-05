How community radio helped fishermen in Tamil Nadu rescue 10 Olive Ridley turtles

A video of ten Olive Ridley turtles being reduced by fishermen in Tamil Nadu was posted on social media. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video on X and explained how the men worked together to release the creatures back into the waters. She also highlighted the role that a volunteer of the Kadal Osai community radio played in this rescue. The image shows a group of fishermen helping ten Olive Ridley turtles to get back to waters in Tamil Nadu. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“Another rescue of ten Olive Ridley turtles at Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu by fishermen. A volunteer from the local community from 'Kadal Osai' the Community Radio is guiding how to safely handle and release turtles. We are planning to expand the training and capacity building programme in 35 local villages under the TN coastal restoration mission,” the IAS officer wrote as she shared the video.

The video opens to show the turtles stuck in a fishing net. The men then work together to help the turtles get out of the net and go towards the sea.

Take a look at this video of the rescue of Olive Ridley turtles:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 39,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to this rescue video of the Olive Ridley turtles?

“It is the duty of humans to save creatures on the verge of extinction as we have lost so many rare species of fauna. The combined work of government and NGOs is an initiative in the right direction in saving Olive Ridleys,” posted an X user. “Thank you very much for highlighting the role of 'Kadal Osai' community radio in your tweet,” shared another. “I am so grateful to these volunteers for rescuing these turtles,” commented a third.

“Yes ma'am. The volunteer is telling them to hold the turtles by the shell and not the soft front legs in order to release them,” expressed a fourth. “Good gesture by the fishermen,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using thumbs-up emoticons or the words “Good job”.

About Kadal Osai:

Kadal Osai is India’s first radio channel for fisherfolk. Started by a fisherman from Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, this community radio station broadcasts various shows that revolve around marine conservation and everyday life.

What are your thoughts on this video of the fisherman rescuing the Olive Ridley turtles? Did the clip make you smile?