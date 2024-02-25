Elephant mother ‘thanks’ people for rescuing her baby trapped in canal. Watch heart-melting video

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to X to share a beautiful story of rescue and reunion. In her post, she shared how forest officials stepped in to rescue a baby elephant that slipped and fell into a canal in Tamil Nadu. She also shared three videos, and one of them shows the baby's mother ‘thanking’ the rescuers after reuniting with it. The image shows the elephant baby with its mother after being rescued by forest officials. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“Our hearts are melting with joy to see the elephant mother raising her trunk to thank our foresters after they rescued and united a very young baby elephant with the mother. The baby had slipped and fallen into a canal in Pollachi in Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu. The mother tried hard to rescue the baby but the young one was unable to come out due to strong water flow. Kudos to the team for their exceptional efforts which led to the successful reunion even though the operation was fraught with risks,” the IAS officer wrote. She wrapped up her post by thanking those involved in the rescue operation.

Take a look at this heartwarming tweet:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the post has accumulated more than 66,000 views. The share has further collected close to 1,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to the video?

“This heartwarming sight truly reminds us of the deep bond between animals and humans. Kudos to the heroic efforts of our dedicated foresters in rescuing and reuniting the young baby elephant with its mother. Such acts of compassion restore our faith in humanity and emphasize the importance of wildlife conservation. Grateful to witness this beautiful gesture in Pollachi, Coimbatore District,” posted an X user. “Such a great work,” added another.

“Such a committed team, witnessed many driving and rescue operations by our forest department in the field. Congratulations to the forest department staff for their incredible rescue of the baby elephant. Their dedication to wildlife conservation is truly inspiring,” joined a third. “Such incidents reinforce our faith in humanity and our ability to make a difference in someone's life. Kudos and gratitude to the unsung heroes of the forest department,” wrote a fourth.