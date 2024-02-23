 Tamil Nadu fishermen rescue 8 Olive Ridley turtles, IAS Supriya Sahu posts clip | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tamil Nadu fishermen accidentally catch rare Olive Ridley turtles, watch what they did next

Tamil Nadu fishermen accidentally catch rare Olive Ridley turtles, watch what they did next

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 23, 2024 01:14 PM IST

When fishermen in Tamil Nadu accidentally caught Olive Ridley turtles in their fishing nets, they did something that has been receiving plaudits from people.

Eight Olive Ridley turtles were rescued and released by fishermen in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. A video of their rescue was shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Supriya Sahu on X. Alongside, she mentioned that fishermen will receive training on such operations and will be rewarded for their efforts.

Tamil Nadu fishermen releasing turtles back into the waters. (X/@supriyasahuias)
Tamil Nadu fishermen releasing turtles back into the waters. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“Fishermen rescue and release 8 Olive Ridley turtles which were accidentally caught in their fishing nets at Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram. We have asked forest officers to further strengthen the training and orientation of fisherfolk on such operations and reward them for their gesture. Video- WLW Ramanathapuram #oliveridleyturtles #TNForest,” wrote Sahu while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show an Olive Ridley turtle making its way back into the waters. The camera then pans to show fishermen releasing turtles that were accidentally caught in their fishing nets. Many can even be seen recording the rescue on their smartphones.

Watch the rescue video of 8 turtles here:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated over 98,300 views. It has also received close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out a few of them below:

“Excellent initiative!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Every life deserves to live its own free journey.”

“Very heartening to note this. Well done to the fisherfolk. Just this month Odisha lost 1600 Olive Ridleys in Devi Estuary. India cannot afford to lose its precious animals and marine life. We must keep creating awareness. Thank you ma’am for your efforts,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “This is an amazing initiative.”

“Great,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth charmed in, “Saw the same in Pondicherry last year.”

What are your thoughts on this?

    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Follow Us On