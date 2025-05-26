How many people are actually sitting in this car? This optical illusion has left the internet stumped

Optical illusions are a fascinating type of brain teaser that challenge not only our eyesight but also our perception and cognitive skills. These puzzles often deceive the brain, leading us to see things that aren’t really there—or overlook what’s clearly in front of us. Social media users were left baffled by a mind-bending optical illusion.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

(Also read: Optical illusion: You’ll need laser-sharp eyes to spot the hidden cat in this image)

In today’s digital age, social media platforms are flooded with such mind-bending visuals, and a recent example has grabbed the internet’s attention.

The puzzle

Shared on Facebook by the account Minion Quotes, the image shows a convertible car with the top down and one or two people seated in the front. But it’s what appears behind them that has users baffled—several round, brownish shapes that look eerily like bald human heads.

The image is captioned: “How many people are in the car?”—a question that has puzzled viewers and generated many responses.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why do we love optical illusions?

There’s something undeniably addictive about trying to outsmart an image. Whether it’s spotting hidden animals, interpreting shadowy figures, or counting people in a tricky photo, optical illusions tap into our natural curiosity and our love for solving challenges.

They also offer a fun and engaging mental break. In a world filled with fast-paced scrolling and information overload, taking a moment to puzzle over an illusion can feel refreshingly meditative. It’s a brief escape—and one that encourages viewers to look a little closer.

(Also read: Optical illusion: You’ll need laser-sharp eyes to spot the hidden cat in this image)

Moreover, these visual puzzles often ignite conversations and playful debates online. Users compete to spot the hidden answer, share theories, or joke about how long it took them to figure it out. The shared confusion and the satisfying ‘aha!’ moment are part of the experience.

So, how many people do you see in the car? Is it just two? Could it be four? Or is the illusion hiding even more passengers than it seems?

One thing’s for sure—the answer isn’t as straightforward as it looks.