How quickly can you spot the kid hiding in this pic? He's aced hide-and-seek game

“I didn't think I'd actually lose in a hide-and-seek game with my nephew,” this is what a Reddit user wrote while sharing a picture of a little one hiding in plain sight. What is even more interesting is netizens are in complete agreement with the Redditor’s post saying they would have lost too. There is a chance that after seeing the picture you will also feel the same way as others.

The post was shared by a Reddit user a few days ago. Besides confessing that they lost in the game, the Redditor also wrote that after the game they asked their nephew to hide in the same place so that they could click a picture.

The share also received a shoutout from Reddit on their official Instagram page. “Would you be able to find nephew?” they wrote while posting the picture.

The image shows an inside of a room with few things kept here and there. Can you find where the kid is hiding?

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 1.2 lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The Instagram post by Reddit, posted about 11 hours ago, also received nearly 5,400 likes. People on both the platforms had a lot to say about the picture.

“Kids got skills,” wrote a Reddit user. “Little genius hahaha,” posted another. A few others shared the same compliment for him too. “Kids are really very smart when it comes to games especially hide-and-seek,” commented a third. “Sneak =100,” expressed a fourth.

People on Instagram too shared similar reactions while reacting to the post by Reddit. “Wowwww that’s a great spot,” wrote an Instagram user. “This kid is going places,” shared another. “This is so good! I wouldn’t be able to find him, I’d probably start crying and freaking out lol,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? How long did it take you to spot the kid?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON