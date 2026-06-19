HR asks Pune job-seeker to work for free for 8 months: ‘We’ll think of salary after that’
A Pune man named Pranav has shared his experience of a walk-in interview where he claims a company asked him to work without a salary for several months
A Pune man named Pranav has shared his experience of a walk-in interview where he claims a company asked him to work without a salary for several months before considering offering him a paid role.
In a post shared on X, Pranav said he arrived at the interview with hope amid a difficult job market but was surprised by the conversation during his first round with HR.
An offer for an unpaid job
Pranav said the initial round was not about his technical skills, projects or previous experience. In fact, the first round wasn’t even technical — it was straight with HR.
“Instead of asking about my skills, projects, or experience, the first serious discussion was: ‘would you be willing to work unpaid for the next 6–8 months? if things go well, we’ll think about offering you a salary,’” he wrote.
“I genuinely thought they were joking,” he added.
The Pune man said he was shocked that after years of studying, building projects and learning new technologies, candidates could be asked to work full-time without guaranteed pay.
“Imagine spending years studying, building projects, learning new technologies, preparing for interviews, and then being told to work full-time for free with only the possibility of getting paid someday,” he wrote.
‘Not an internship’
Pranav said he believed such an arrangement was different from a structured internship or training programme. In internships, interns often go without a stipend or earn a very low amount.
This company, however, was hiring for a full-time role.
“That’s not an internship with a structured stipend or a defined training program. It's simply asking someone to take all the risk while the company takes none,” he said.
He also shared his observations about the organisation’s size, claiming it appeared to have only two people managing everything.
“From what I observed during my visit, the organization appeared to have only two people handling everything—the CEO and the HR representative. Yet they had organized a mass walk-in hiring drive,” he wrote.
'Respect their time and effort’
Pranav clarified that he was not criticising smaller companies, saying every organisation starts somewhere.
“I’m not judging a company’s size. every successful company starts small,” he wrote.
However, he added that companies should be transparent with candidates and respect their time.
“But if you’re hiring people, at least respect their time and effort. don’t invite hundreds of candidates only to ask them to work for free for months,” he said.
Ending his post, the Pune man urged job seekers to value their skills despite the challenges of the current job market. “Don't let desperation normalize unpaid full-time work disguised as opportunity. The job market is rough, but this shouldn’t become the new normal,” he concluded.
(Also read: HR says ‘people surviving with ₹12,000’ as candidate rejects ₹25,000 Bengaluru job)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More