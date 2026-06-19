HR asks Pune job-seeker to work for free for 8 months: ‘We’ll think of salary after that’

A Pune man named Pranav has shared his experience of a walk-in interview where he claims a company asked him to work without a salary for several months before considering offering him a paid role. The Pune man said he was asked to work without pay for 6 to 8 months. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post shared on X, Pranav said he arrived at the interview with hope amid a difficult job market but was surprised by the conversation during his first round with HR.

An offer for an unpaid job Pranav said the initial round was not about his technical skills, projects or previous experience. In fact, the first round wasn’t even technical — it was straight with HR.

“Instead of asking about my skills, projects, or experience, the first serious discussion was: ‘would you be willing to work unpaid for the next 6–8 months? if things go well, we’ll think about offering you a salary,’” he wrote.

“I genuinely thought they were joking,” he added.

The Pune man said he was shocked that after years of studying, building projects and learning new technologies, candidates could be asked to work full-time without guaranteed pay.

“Imagine spending years studying, building projects, learning new technologies, preparing for interviews, and then being told to work full-time for free with only the possibility of getting paid someday,” he wrote.