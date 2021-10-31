Home / Trending / Huge humpback whale swims around in Antarctica, incredible video will wow you
Huge humpback whale swims around in Antarctica, incredible video will wow you

There is a possibility that you will end up watching the video of the whale more than once.
The image is taken from the video of the humpback whale.(Jukin Media)
The image is taken from the video of the humpback whale.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 05:01 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Nature is majestic and magnificent. Time and again, videos shared on social media have proved that aptly. Those are also the clips that often leave people mesmerised and may also make them gasp in wonder. Case in point, this video involving a humpback whale. There is possibility that the clip will leave you both amused and amazed, at the same time.

The video opens to show ice caps surrounding the waterbody. Within seconds, the scene changes as the camera captures the world underwater. A few moments into the video, the huge humpback whale appears. The rest of the video captures the creature swimming around.

Take a look at the video that makes for an incredible watch. There is a possibility that you will watch the video on loop.

The video was captured in King George Island, Antarctica, Chile.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching the incredible video more than once?

