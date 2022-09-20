Huge tegu lizard tries entering a house in Florida. Watch fascinatingly scary video

A video of a huge lizard wandering around the front porch of a house in Florida was shared online. Since being posted, the video has created a buzz among people. Facebook user Joycelyn Penson posted the video on her page. In the caption she also mentioned that the incident took place at her son’s house.

“OMG!LOOK AT THIS! My son lives in Orlando, Fla [Florida]. Really it’s Apopka ,Fla [Florida]. Look at what came to pay him a visit today! It’s a Tegu lizard! Looks like Godzilla to me! Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon! And it’s on the front porch!” she posted while sharing the video.

The video, taken from inside the house, shows the animal standing outside with its limbs against a glass. Take a look at the rest of the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 2.9 lakh views. The share has also gathered several comments. “It's BEAUTIFUL!!! I find them absolutely fascinating!” posted a Facebook user. “I'm betting it's an escaped pet…,” wrote another. “See! It’s this kind of stuff that sends me into a whole different stratosphere of NOPE!” commented a third. “He is so cute,” shared a fourth.