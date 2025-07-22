Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho’: Amul’s cheeky dig at Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot kiss cam scandal

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 07:35 am IST

Amul shared a tweet featuring the iconic Amul Girl as a concert-goer looking at Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s viral ‘kiss cam’ moment at a Coldplay concert.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s alleged affair getting exposed over a ‘kiss cam’ during Coldplay’s Boston concert, has been the topic of discussion on social media for days. Amul has joined in to share a tweet featuring the iconic Amul Girl. While some were in stitches over the post, others were unhappy.

Amul's tweet on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam saga received mixed reactions. (Screengrab, X/@Amul_Coop)
Amul's tweet on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam saga received mixed reactions. (Screengrab, X/@Amul_Coop)

“Amul Topical: Couple caught on ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert!” the dairy company wrote on X, along with a creative.

Also Read: Tesla, IKEA and others turn Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot 'kiss cam' moment at Coldplay concert into marketing gold

The visual features an animated version of the viral moment when high-profile executives of Astronomer were spotted cuddling during the concert. A line accompanying it reads, “Hum Tum ek camera may band ho!”, a line most likely inspired by the famous Hindi song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre May Band Ho' from the 1973 film Bobby.

Like their other tropical creatives, Amul's visual also features the iconic Amul Girl. She is portrayed as a concert-goer looking at the viral moment on screen with a surprise on her face.

Another text insert on the visual reads, “Only scoops, no oops.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

What did social media say?

While some were blown away by the company’s creative take on the viral moment, others were unhappy about Amul girl featuring in a visual about alleged adultery. An individual wrote, “Amul girl ahead of her time - please wait for your adulthood, dear.”

Another added, “Didn’t expect Amul to join this Coldplay couple meme bandwagon.” A third posted, “What's this? Why this? Not expected from the Amul creative team.” A fourth remarked, “Oh no, please don't!”

Also Read: MrBeast’s Coldplay ticket twist has fans tagging their bosses amid Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ saga

Andy Byron has resigned as Astronomer CEO after he was spotted cosying up to the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Though the CEO stepped down from his role, there has been no official confirmation about Cabot’s employment status.

Byron and Cabot are married to other people. Following the rumours of cheating, Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan reportedly removed her last name from Facebook. Cabot’s husband, CEO of Privateer Rum Andrew Cabot, has not addressed the matter.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending /Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho’: Amul’s cheeky dig at Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot kiss cam scandal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On