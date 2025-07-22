Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho’: Amul’s cheeky dig at Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot kiss cam scandal

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s alleged affair getting exposed over a ‘kiss cam’ during Coldplay’s Boston concert, has been the topic of discussion on social media for days. Amul has joined in to share a tweet featuring the iconic Amul Girl. While some were in stitches over the post, others were unhappy. Amul's tweet on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam saga received mixed reactions. (Screengrab, X/@Amul_Coop)

“Amul Topical: Couple caught on ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert!” the dairy company wrote on X, along with a creative.

The visual features an animated version of the viral moment when high-profile executives of Astronomer were spotted cuddling during the concert. A line accompanying it reads, “Hum Tum ek camera may band ho!”, a line most likely inspired by the famous Hindi song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre May Band Ho' from the 1973 film Bobby.

Like their other tropical creatives, Amul's visual also features the iconic Amul Girl. She is portrayed as a concert-goer looking at the viral moment on screen with a surprise on her face.

Another text insert on the visual reads, “Only scoops, no oops.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

What did social media say?

While some were blown away by the company’s creative take on the viral moment, others were unhappy about Amul girl featuring in a visual about alleged adultery. An individual wrote, “Amul girl ahead of her time - please wait for your adulthood, dear.”

Another added, “Didn’t expect Amul to join this Coldplay couple meme bandwagon.” A third posted, “What's this? Why this? Not expected from the Amul creative team.” A fourth remarked, “Oh no, please don't!”

Andy Byron has resigned as Astronomer CEO after he was spotted cosying up to the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Though the CEO stepped down from his role, there has been no official confirmation about Cabot’s employment status.

Byron and Cabot are married to other people. Following the rumours of cheating, Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan reportedly removed her last name from Facebook. Cabot’s husband, CEO of Privateer Rum Andrew Cabot, has not addressed the matter.