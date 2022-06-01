Human gets a fluffy bed for cat, it prefers this instead. Watch

People who are cat parents love to pamper their fur babies with various kinds of gifts. The cat named Nala’s pet parent is no different and loves bringing new things for the very adorable kitty. She recently also got a bed for the cute creature. However, a hilarious video shared online shows what the ball of fur actually prefers instead of its new bed. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling.

The video opens to show a text insert. “When you hear mom spent $50 on a fluffy cat bed…” The clip then shows the cute cat sitting inside a cardboard box without a care in the world.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat. “I prefer the free cardboard box instead,” reads the caption of the video indicating that the box in which Nala is sitting is the one in which the bed came.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has also prompted people to share various comments. Some also shared how the cat looks absolutely adorable.

“I’ve given up getting beautiful things for my cats, boxes bottle tops rolled up foil and nerf bullets seem to be the favourites,” wrote an Instagram user who also indicated that they are a pet parent. “Exactly! Mine prefers an Amazon box over his nice bed,” shared another. “Next time, consult with me First. Now exchange that bed for some Catnip!!” expressed a third imagining the cat’s thoughts. A few also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

