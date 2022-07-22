Home / Trending / Human gives cat her favourite toy from when she was a kitten. Watch her reaction
Human gives cat her favourite toy from when she was a kitten. Watch her reaction

The video of the human taking a toy to their cat was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the video, shows the human taking a toy to their cat.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the video, shows the human taking a toy to their cat.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:42 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The little things that surround people while growing up often hold value in their lives - even years after they are all grown up. These things, when taken a look at, may make them feel nostalgic and even joyful. That is exactly what can be seen happening in this cat video that has been going all kinds of viral on Instagram and for all the cutesy reasons that you'd hope. The video shows how a cat gets her favourite toy from when she was a kitten. Her reaction to this, of course, is absolutely precious and moving.

The video was re-shared on Instagram after being originally posted on Tiktok. It has been shared on Insta page catatouile which has over 30,000 followers. There is a high chance that the video will fill you with positive vibes. "She looks so happy," reads its caption.

Watch the kitten video here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 9, the video has gotten more than 3.1 million views.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Every time I watch this I can’t help smiling back." "She's so cute I'm also slightly afraid of that face but she's cute," another user adds hilariously. A third response reads, "Please no, that smile made my day!"

instagram cat
