Human thinks their Golden Retriever ‘wants’ to be a ballerina, shares video as ‘proof’

A video shared by a human documenting why they think that their Golden Retriever ‘wants’ to be a ballerina is winning hearts left, right, and centre. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video is a perfect way to uplift someone’s mood too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. “Can she,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wholesome clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “My dog wants to be a ballerina.”

The video shows the dog standing on a beach while looking directly at the camera. Within moments, the video shows a series of pictures capturing Lady in different poses.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 18,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Think she’s ready for her debut,” posted an Instagram user. “She’s such a graceful ballerina! Absolutely beautiful pawformance,” shared another. “Lovely dance moves!,” expressed a third. “She’s looking fancyyyy I think you have great skills,” wrote a fourth.