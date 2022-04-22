Home / Trending / Human tries recording cute cat moments. Video shows a hilarious plot twist
Human tries recording cute cat moments. Video shows a hilarious plot twist

The video showcasing a human interrupted by a cat while trying to record a cute video of another kitty was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the human trying to record a cute video of a cat before being interrupted by another kitty.(Reddit/@tupapirico1)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 05:41 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love to take cute pictures and videos of their furry babies. This person had the same intention when they tried capturing an adorable clip of their cat. However, their plan changed course after they got rudely interrupted by another kitty. Shared on Reddit, this is a video that may leave you chuckling.

“Bad cat,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “I can’t believe I got this on camera, I was trying to take a cute video. ” The video then shows a person slowly picking up a cover, revealing a very sleepy kitty lying inside. However, as soon as the cat starts looking up, another cat interrupts and does something hilarious.

Take a look at the video to see the funny plot twist:

The post has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Lol I've just watched this video on repeat 10 times in a row, it's brilliant. The assailant has a naughty face lol,” wrote a Reddit user. “That was unexpected,” shared another. “What a plot twist,” commented a third. “Got your nose,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sign out