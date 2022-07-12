Human tries teaching cute cat to jump through a hoop, watch what happens next

A lot of pet parents teach their fur babies to perform several tricks on command. And to state the obvious, looking at these adorable animals perform tricks and follow the commands being given by their humans, is always quite a delight to behold. But what we often forget is the number of times that these animals might have failed before succeeding to follow the instructions and do these tricks perfectly. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows some behind-the-scenes action when it comes to trying to teach the Instagram-famous Panko cat a trick.

The video opens to show the cat sitting on the ground and looking up at the hoop that is being held in mid-air by its human. It is also visible in the frame that the human is holding a treat of some kind so that the cat can jump to get it and in the process, also jump through the hoop. But what happens by the end of this video is the most adorable little hop that is performed by this cute cat! The page that this adorable video was posted on, is dedicated to this cat name Panko and has over 3.14 lakh followers.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just six days ago, the video has gotten more than 1.67 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "There was an attempt!" "She ran out of hops," another user adds. A third reply says, "Panko knows her limit." This comment was accompanied by the emoji of a crying face with tears in its eyes.