Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding
Posts shared by Humans of Bombay may be diverse in nature, but all of them have one thing in common, i.e., their ability to tug at one's heartstrings. This share by them, which features Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv, perfectly illustrates that notion. Reading their story and learning more about Rishi's decision to wear a pantsuit instead of a lehenga at her wedding may leave you with a sweet smile on your face.
Humans of Bombay shared this post on their official Instagram account on January 24. The share consists of five pictures of the happy couple. The text shared alongside the post conveys their story. It reads, "After being in a long-distance relationship with Dhruv for 1.5 years, I moved back to India–not just for us but also to be closer to my family. So, I asked him to move in together & we began hunting for a place".
After living together for a while, the two decided to tie the knot. "And even on our wedding day, I wore a power suit instead of a lehenga, simply because I wanted to. Everyone was surprised, but Dhruv hugged me & whispered, ‘You’ve killed it!’ The next day, I woke up to us trending online; my outfit had gone viral," said Rishi.
Find out what happened next by checking out the entire post below:
Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over one 1.1 lakh likes and has also accumulated many comments.
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Awesome".
Another individual wrote, "This has proved one thing... if you have that one person besides you can go through every high and low". "The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox