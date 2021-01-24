Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

Posts shared by Humans of Bombay may be diverse in nature, but all of them have one thing in common, i.e., their ability to tug at one's heartstrings. This share by them, which features Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv, perfectly illustrates that notion. Reading their story and learning more about Rishi's decision to wear a pantsuit instead of a lehenga at her wedding may leave you with a sweet smile on your face.

Humans of Bombay shared this post on their official Instagram account on January 24. The share consists of five pictures of the happy couple. The text shared alongside the post conveys their story. It reads, "After being in a long-distance relationship with Dhruv for 1.5 years, I moved back to India–not just for us but also to be closer to my family. So, I asked him to move in together & we began hunting for a place".

After living together for a while, the two decided to tie the knot. "And even on our wedding day, I wore a power suit instead of a lehenga, simply because I wanted to. Everyone was surprised, but Dhruv hugged me & whispered, ‘You’ve killed it!’ The next day, I woke up to us trending online; my outfit had gone viral," said Rishi.

Find out what happened next by checking out the entire post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over one 1.1 lakh likes and has also accumulated many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Awesome".

Another individual wrote, "This has proved one thing... if you have that one person besides you can go through every high and low". "The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.

