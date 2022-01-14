Husband tricks wife, takes a bite of her ice cream. Watch funny video

A video of a sweet interaction between a couple has left people with smiles. The video shows how a husband tricked his wife into giving him a bit of her ice cream.

Content creators Piyush and Yamini posted the video on their joint Instagram page. They wrote a caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “The fun of eating ice cream in winters is something else.”

The video shows them standing in front of the camera with ice creams in their hands. Soon, the husband starts doing some steps and the wife follows. It is during one such step that he eats a large chuck out of her ice cream.

Take a look at the giggle-inducing video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 3.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Hahahahahaha she didn’t completely snatch away from him, adorable!” wrote an Instagram user. “This cracked me,” posted another. “Awww,” expressed a third. “Lol, this is so adorable,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?