Husband, wife hop on Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma dance trend

Couples often look for fun activities that they can take part in together. And in the age of the Internet, it becomes all the more easier with different types of fun trends and dances doing the rounds every now and then. This particular couple can be seen taking part in the Kala Chashma dance trend when they not only entertain themselves but also everyone watching. And all of this while taking part in a fun dance trend featuring the hit Bollywood song Kala Chashma that was picturised on actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Performed by Amar Arshi, this song was part of the movie Baar Baar Dekho which was released in the year 2018. This trend has been going viral all over social media platforms where one person out of a group drops to the ground and shows off some cool moves to the song.

There is a good chance that this video will make you want to shake a leg along with the husband and wife can be seen in it. “My husband is so much better at this than me,” reads the caption that was shared along with this video of the couple dancing on Instagram. It was accompanied by emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes. And this video that has now gone viral was shared on the Instagram page of the woman who can be seen in it, Kayla Bookout. She has almost 30,000 followers on the page.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 10, this video has over 6.39 lakh likes on it so far.

“Omg y’all are the best,” commented an Instagram user. “Hilarious either way,” posted another. “Made my whole day haha, awesome,” shared a third.