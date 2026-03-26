Hyderabad bakery made donut buns, cakes with 'rotten eggs, hazardous chemicals': cops
Hyderabad Police conducted a raid on an illegal bakery unit that was allegedly using hazardous flavours and rotten ingredients.
An illegal bakery operation in Katedan was shut down by the Hyderabad Police after it was found using synthetic colours, hazardous flavours, and rotten ingredients. The unit, which sold adulterated items as genuine products, was managed by three individuals who have now been apprehended. Large quantities of spoiled raw materials and manufacturing machinery were seized during the operation.
“Illegal Bakery Unit Using Rotten Eggs and Chemicals Busted in Katedan; Three Apprehended,” wrote Hyderabad City Police.
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The organisation tweeted, “The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegal food manufacturing unit operating under the name ‘Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company’ at Katedan, Hyderabad. During the operation, three persons — Afridi Ansari (22), Supervisor and resident of Katedan (native of Jharkhand); Yaseen (32), Manager and resident of Indra Society, Katedan; and Khatreshan, resident of Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta — were apprehended for running the unit.”
The department continued, “The accused were found preparing donut buns and cakes in extremely unhygienic conditions using rotten eggs and hazardous chemicals such as sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid. These adulterated food items were allegedly sold as genuine products, posing serious health risks, particularly to children.”
The police seized “large quantities of spoiled eggs, chemicals, bakery products, synthetic colours and flavours, along with machinery used in the manufacturing process.” A case has been registered at Mailardevpally Police Station, and an investigation is underway.
Social media reacts:
An individual wrote, “The owner's name also must be published. If they have any other business interests, then that too must be investigated.” Another added, “Most Thanks to Hyderabad police, they saved thousands of people from eating this worst food.”
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A third posted, “There are so many biscuit and food processing units. Please inspect and cover all the food units.” A fourth added, “Seize all their properties and make them rot in jail.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More