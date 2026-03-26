Hyderabad bakery made donut buns, cakes with 'rotten eggs, hazardous chemicals': cops

An illegal bakery operation in Katedan was shut down by the Hyderabad Police after it was found using synthetic colours, hazardous flavours, and rotten ingredients. The unit, which sold adulterated items as genuine products, was managed by three individuals who have now been apprehended. Large quantities of spoiled raw materials and manufacturing machinery were seized during the operation. Snippets shared by Hyderabad Police. (X/@hydcitypolice)

“Illegal Bakery Unit Using Rotten Eggs and Chemicals Busted in Katedan; Three Apprehended,” wrote Hyderabad City Police.

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The organisation tweeted, “The Mailardevpally Police conducted a raid on an illegal food manufacturing unit operating under the name ‘Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company’ at Katedan, Hyderabad. During the operation, three persons — Afridi Ansari (22), Supervisor and resident of Katedan (native of Jharkhand); Yaseen (32), Manager and resident of Indra Society, Katedan; and Khatreshan, resident of Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta — were apprehended for running the unit.”

The department continued, “The accused were found preparing donut buns and cakes in extremely unhygienic conditions using rotten eggs and hazardous chemicals such as sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid. These adulterated food items were allegedly sold as genuine products, posing serious health risks, particularly to children.”

The police seized “large quantities of spoiled eggs, chemicals, bakery products, synthetic colours and flavours, along with machinery used in the manufacturing process.” A case has been registered at Mailardevpally Police Station, and an investigation is underway.