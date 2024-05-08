Hyderabad engineer claims his mental health ‘improved by miles’ after he moved to US

An engineer from Hyderabad took to X and shared how his mental health “improved by miles” when he decided to move to the US. Abhirath Batra explained his reasoning and added that it is mainly because he has to do everything himself, from cooking to cleaning his house. His post has promoted a flurry of responses on X. The Hyderabad engineer's post on improving mental health after moving to the US has gone viral. (X/@AbhirathB)

It all started with a post by another X user on men’s mental health. “What’s the tweet that’s like 'This is why we need men in mental health because Gandalf immediately knows Theoden needs to swing a sword around for a bit'?” the X user wrote.

While replying to this, Batra posted, “My mental health has improved by miles the moment I moved to the US because I'm back to using my hands”.

“I'm cooking, washing dishes, vacuuming and before I know it, my mind is calm, and I'm humming a song. I have been the happiest building the massive load of IKEA deliveries today. Busy hands, quiet mind,” he added.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than nine lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users write about this man’s post on mental health?

“Was anything stopping you from doing those when you were not in the US?” asked an X user.

“Enough manual work in India if we want. What keeps you from doing this in India?” joined another.

“Well, somehow this feels less of empowerment and more of majboori (compulsion) because of high-cost household support staff,” added a third.

“I swear! I’ve been cooking all my meals myself in preparation for the USA later this year. I made dosa for the first time today, and it felt so good! All food you cook tastes at least 5x better than the one that you get easily. Call it fruits of your labour,” agreed a fourth.

“Agree! Although it's just my personal experience and might not apply to everyone, moving to a new country and living alone felt surprisingly natural to me, contrary to my own concerns. Ig living independently anywhere really makes you feel like you're in the driver's seat of life,” wrote a fifth.

In a follow-up post, Batra addressed the questions by other X users and shared that he is aware that he can do all these chores by himself from anywhere but felt the “difference strongly” when he moved to the US.

“I know being in the US isn't required to work with your hands. I did my own cooking and chores when I lived away from my parents in Hyderabad, too. It just so happens that I felt this difference strongly when I moved abroad,” he posted.