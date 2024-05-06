Indian-origin man on how Tim Cook changed his life: ‘Pushed me to think differently’

A New York-based entrepreneur took to X to share how Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, positively impacted his life. Sahil Bloom said that Cook helped him when he was “feeling lost,” and it “changed his life” completely. Sahil Bloom (left) with Apple CEO Tim Cook (right). (X/@sahilbloom)

Bloom recently had dinner with Cook, who is his “friend” and “mentor”. He shared the same on X, adding that besides being “brilliant and successful”, Cook is a “good man”.

Bloom shared a picture of himself striking a pose with Cook and wrote, “I had the great joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a friend and mentor. A few years ago, when I was feeling lost, Tim Cook pushed me to think differently and follow my energy. It changed my life. He is brilliant and successful—but more importantly, a good man.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Since being shared on May 4, the post has accumulated over 3.1 lakh views and numerous comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“It’s amazing how a few words can ignite a whole new path,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That ‘biggest buyback in history’ smile.”

“Two icons and legends. You guys inspire us,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That sounds awesome! Having a mentor who inspires you can be life-changing.”

“So important to have mentors along the way to help guide you through tough times. Enjoy your time in Omaha!” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Hanging out with highly ambitious people makes us realise that there’s so much to do in life.”

Sahil Bloom was born to an Indian mother and an American father. He grew up in a household that was a blend of “cultures, religions, and beliefs”. Sahil holds a BA degree in Economics & Sociology and an MA degree in Public Policy, both from Stanford University.