 Indian-origin man on how Tim Cook changed his life: ‘Pushed me to think differently’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian-origin man on how Tim Cook changed his life: ‘Pushed me to think differently’

ByArfa Javaid
May 06, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Indian-origin entrepreneur heaped praises on Apple CEO Tim Cook for guiding him a few years ago when he was feeling “lost”.

A New York-based entrepreneur took to X to share how Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, positively impacted his life. Sahil Bloom said that Cook helped him when he was “feeling lost,” and it “changed his life” completely.

Sahil Bloom (left) with Apple CEO Tim Cook (right). (X/@sahilbloom)
Sahil Bloom (left) with Apple CEO Tim Cook (right). (X/@sahilbloom)

Bloom recently had dinner with Cook, who is his “friend” and “mentor”. He shared the same on X, adding that besides being “brilliant and successful”, Cook is a “good man”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bloom shared a picture of himself striking a pose with Cook and wrote, “I had the great joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a friend and mentor. A few years ago, when I was feeling lost, Tim Cook pushed me to think differently and follow my energy. It changed my life. He is brilliant and successful—but more importantly, a good man.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Since being shared on May 4, the post has accumulated over 3.1 lakh views and numerous comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“It’s amazing how a few words can ignite a whole new path,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That ‘biggest buyback in history’ smile.”

“Two icons and legends. You guys inspire us,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That sounds awesome! Having a mentor who inspires you can be life-changing.”

“So important to have mentors along the way to help guide you through tough times. Enjoy your time in Omaha!” said a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Hanging out with highly ambitious people makes us realise that there’s so much to do in life.”

Sahil Bloom was born to an Indian mother and an American father. He grew up in a household that was a blend of “cultures, religions, and beliefs”. Sahil holds a BA degree in Economics & Sociology and an MA degree in Public Policy, both from Stanford University.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Indian-origin man on how Tim Cook changed his life: ‘Pushed me to think differently’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On