Hyderabad tenants want to fire house help who can't speak Hindi. Viral Reddit thread sparks outrage

A man living in Hyderabad took to Reddit to share an adversity he recently experienced. The man shared how his flat mates wanted to remove their house help just because she could not communicate with them in Hindi. After posting and detailing about the incident, the Reddit user also asked people if they had been in similar situations. Tenants in Hyderabad wanted to remove house help as she could not speak in Hindi. (Pixabay)

"So I live in a 3BHK with two other flat mates. Both of them can't speak Telugu, and they moved into the flat 2 months ago. We have a Telugu-speaking maid who cleans well, better than most of the maids in our area. She's been working in the flat for the past 1.5 years. Now, these guys want to replace her just for the sole reason she can't speak Hindi, and they can't understand Telugu. It's not like they can't communicate to her at all. Maid understands Hindi, and I will be there most of the time to translate."

He further added that his house help was left in tears when he explained the situation.

Take a look at the post here:

An individual wrote, "I speak Hindi. Our maid speaks Telugu. She works really well. I never had a communication problem with her because my other two flatmates speak Telugu. The maid already knows what she has to do so, I don't really have to tell her anything. One time, I wanted something so I used Google translator. Your roommates are being cheap. Letting go of a poor maid just because of language is so wrong. She is a localite; we came from other states, we should be the one learning Telugu. Reading your other comment where you mentioned your roommates deducted some money for the maid not coming because of her being sick is so wrong! Your roommates don't have any empathy towards poor people."

A second said, "Replacing a maid due to language is the last thing I will do. I am wondering if they have a real job."

"Stand your ground and stand up for her. It's not her fault for not knowing a language that is not her own. Blast at your friends for being immature," commented a third.