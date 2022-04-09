Hyper realistic portrait artist shares about evolution of his drawing skills. Video is intriguing to watch

The hyper realistic portraits are always absolutely amazing to see. There are also artists who regularly share their works on various social media platforms, especially Instagram. However, what people often don’t get to see is the evolution of the skills of such artists over the years. Italian artist Simone Mulas is now giving people a glimpse of his journey with his latest share. He has posted a video that shows the progress of his drawing skills from when he was nine-year-old to the present day.

“What a journey!!! My drawing evolution from 9 years old to 31,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show his drawing of a tiger that he did when he was a kid. It then shows glimpses of his drawing s from various ages. We won’t give away anything more than this, so take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Seems that you changed your career to photographer at some point,” joked an individual while commenting on the Instagram video. “Absolutely incredible,” posted another. “How cool - thanks for sharing your artistic journey!” shared a third. “OMG! What a talented person you are! Every next drawing shows massive improvement and fantastic, amazing, beautiful and massive artistic flourish. I really enjoyed this journey through your drawings,” wrote a fourth.

