‘I badly hope I’m wrong’: Bombay Shaving Company CEO predicts grim future for skincare brand Minimalist

Bombay Shaving Company Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande took to LinkedIn to make a bold prediction about the future of Indian skincare brand Minimalist, claiming the brand is likely to “die (or cease to exist in any meaningful way) in the next 3-5 years.” The CEO suggested that the brand is now orphaned with both the founders and the CEO no longer in the picture.(LinkedIn/shantanudeshpande)

In his post, Deshpande said that the founders of Minimalist had exited the business after selling it for a massive ₹3,000 crore deal, claiming they earned ₹2,000 crore for themselves. “It was the right thing to do. I would have done the same,” he added.

However, he suggested that the brand is now orphaned with both the founders and the CEO no longer in the picture. “A new CEO is at the helm of a struggling giant. There will be a combination of 'focus on our core' + 'innovate and build ourselves for the consumer' that will further alienate an orphaned brand," he predicted.

Warning of fierce competition in the skincare space, he claimed that the brand was easily imitable in a "saturated" skincare market. Predicting financial strain over time, the CEO said that he believes the brand might be “put on life support” by its parent company, turning it into a “zombie business” with no real direction.

At the end of the scathing prediction, however, Deshpande added that he hoped that his prediction was proven wrong: “I so so so badly hope I’m wrong.”

The post gained attention on social media, with many users asking Deshpande why he chose to share such a blunt prediction. "I'm just curious to know if your post will support them or have a negative impact," one user asked, to which the CEO replied, "My influence is not so much."

Another added, "Founders exit. Vision dissipates. And a brand that was once culture-shaping risks becoming a case study in what could’ve been. Minimalist stood for something when it started."