‘I don’t enjoy going to work anymore’: Employee asks if leaving micromanaging manager is worth a 15-20% pay cut

Would you take a 15 to 20% pay cut for a better work environment? One employee turned to Reddit with that question after receiving a new job offer that would mean earning less but escaping a manager they say has made work increasingly difficult.

Employee considers new job after workplace stress. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The employee said the job itself was fine, but their manager’s constant micromanaging and lack of trust had started affecting their life outside work.

Employee considers leaving difficult manager

Sharing the situation on Reddit, the employee said they had been with their current company for some time and did not have the option of moving to another position internally.

“The problem is my manager,” they wrote, describing constant micromanaging, a lack of trust, frequent questioning and changes to their work.

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The employee has since received an offer from another company, where the people seem “much nicer” and the role appears appealing. However, accepting it would mean taking a 15 to 20% pay cut.

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{{^usCountry}} “Financially, staying makes way more sense,” they wrote, adding that they were unsure whether leaving would be a sensible decision or simply an attempt to escape a difficult manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Financially, staying makes way more sense,” they wrote, adding that they were unsure whether leaving would be a sensible decision or simply an attempt to escape a difficult manager. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation has also started affecting their personal life. The employee said they often end up on the couch with no energy after dealing with the manager throughout the day.

“I don’t feel like playing with my kids,” they wrote, adding that they continue thinking about work even after their working hours have ended.

Read the full story here.

Reddit reacts to workplace dilemma

The post prompted users to share their own experiences and opinions about taking a pay cut for a better work environment.

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One user said they would accept the lower salary if they could still afford their bills and maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Another encouraged the employee to look for new opportunities, adding, “your mental health will thank you later.”

“My dude. We only have one life to live. You know what to do,” another user wrote.

Several commenters strongly supported leaving the job. “Yes. In a heartbeat. It’s not worth it at all,” one person said.

Another user said they were in a similar situation and valued their peace of mind more than the higher salary.

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One commenter shared a personal experience of taking a 22% pay cut to leave a similar workplace situation two years ago. They said the money mattered far less once they stopped dreading every workday.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)