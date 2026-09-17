Former Adidas employee reacts to Gurgaon Tech Hub layoffs: ‘Those are people’

A former Adidas employee has shared a personal message following reports of job cuts at the company’s Gurgaon Tech Hub. Rishab Gupta, who left Adidas nearly two years ago, said the news felt strange because he remembered what it was like to work there. Ex-Adidas employee reacts to job cuts in Gurgaon. (LinkedIn/Rishab Gupta)

Ex-Adidas employee shares layoff message The post was shared by LinkedIn user Rishab Gupta, who previously worked as a Solution Architect at Adidas. Reflecting on his time at the company, Gupta said he worked with teams that built systems, made architectural decisions and handled production problems for a global brand.

He then referred to reports that around 300 to 350 people may be affected by the latest restructuring at the Gurgaon Tech Hub.

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“That’s not 300 to 350 ‘roles.’ Those are people,” Gupta wrote.

He went on to point out that those affected may have rent, EMIs and plans for the coming months. He also highlighted the uncertainty that can follow a job loss, asking, “What do I do now?”

For Gupta, the impact of a layoff goes beyond losing a position. He said a company may take away someone’s role, but that does not take away the experience, skills and value they gained while doing the job.

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