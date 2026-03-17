‘I hope shareholders are happy’: Manager loses ‘best engineer’ over ₹1.8 lakh
The manager claimed that the employee had years of experience and that his departure would create a “hole” in the team.
A manager's Reddit post about losing their "best engineer" over a $2,000 (approx. ₹1.8 lakh) raise has ignited a massive debate online regarding employee retention. Despite the company’s strong performance, a strict 1.5% salary increase cap was enforced across the board, leaving no room for negotiation. The team’s lead engineer, feeling insulted by the measly raise, promptly secured a new role with a 10% pay hike. The manager’s frustration is clear: to save a "peanut" amount, the company sacrificed a vital lead, leaving a massive hole in projects and specialised knowledge.
“My best engineer quit today over $2000,” a Reddit user wrote, adding, “It’s that time of the year again where we have performance reviews and salary increases. Despite the company doing well, we were only allowed a set 1.5% increase per employee no matter how well they did or didn’t do, with no room for negotiation. I brought this up to my director that it’s going to leave a sour taste in some mouths, but I was told I could not ask for more for my team.”
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The individual explained, “So today my best engineer quit. No notice, no explanation besides that he felt that 1.5% is an insult, so he started looking for jobs immediately and got one that will pay him about 10% more. I asked what would have made him feel valued and stayed and he said 3%, which is $2000 more overall than what he got. He was the lead on many projects and built a huge knowledge silo and custom workflows. All of that leaves with him. There’s a massive hole in my team.”
The manager expressed their frustration over the corporate’s decision, adding, “All over $2000… I hope the shareholders are happy.”
How did social media react?
An individual recalled, “When it happened to me ages ago, I refused the raise and quit a few weeks later. I was hired underpaid to 'prove myself,' did a great job, and was offered a whopping 1.5%. F**k you, man. No.” Another added, “1.5% is effectively a pay cut. Just to keep pace with inflation, it would have to be 3%; anything below that is a pay cut. We are probably 6-ish months out from the tech cycle getting really violent and companies getting hungry for talent again as AI projects collapse.”
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A third expressed, “My employer is doing the same thing, 1.4%. I told my boss, "It’s not so much the money; it’s the disrespect." At company town halls, we’re told we’re going great, best year ever, etc.” A fourth wrote, “Especially for a very skilled and motivated employee. Even 3% is an insult tbh. Companies need to start valuing their employees, who are the foundation of their success.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More