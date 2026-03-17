‘I hope shareholders are happy’: Manager loses ‘best engineer’ over ₹1.8 lakh

A manager's Reddit post about losing their "best engineer" over a $2,000 (approx. ₹1.8 lakh) raise has ignited a massive debate online regarding employee retention. Despite the company’s strong performance, a strict 1.5% salary increase cap was enforced across the board, leaving no room for negotiation. The team’s lead engineer, feeling insulted by the measly raise, promptly secured a new role with a 10% pay hike. The manager’s frustration is clear: to save a "peanut" amount, the company sacrificed a vital lead, leaving a massive hole in projects and specialised knowledge. The post has prompted varied responses. (This representative image is created using AI). (Google Gemini)

“My best engineer quit today over $2000,” a Reddit user wrote, adding, “It’s that time of the year again where we have performance reviews and salary increases. Despite the company doing well, we were only allowed a set 1.5% increase per employee no matter how well they did or didn’t do, with no room for negotiation. I brought this up to my director that it’s going to leave a sour taste in some mouths, but I was told I could not ask for more for my team.”

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The individual explained, “So today my best engineer quit. No notice, no explanation besides that he felt that 1.5% is an insult, so he started looking for jobs immediately and got one that will pay him about 10% more. I asked what would have made him feel valued and stayed and he said 3%, which is $2000 more overall than what he got. He was the lead on many projects and built a huge knowledge silo and custom workflows. All of that leaves with him. There’s a massive hole in my team.”

The manager expressed their frustration over the corporate’s decision, adding, “All over $2000… I hope the shareholders are happy.”