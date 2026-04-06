‘I shocked my parents by quitting MNC job’: CA turns digital nomad to pursue travel passion

A chartered accountant has sparked conversation online after opening up about leaving a stable corporate job to pursue a life of travel and content creation. Taking to Instagram, Visha Khandelwal shared a video narrating her unconventional journey, drawing attention from users who related to her story of breaking expectations. A 30-year-old CA left a stable job to become a digital nomad. (Instagram/visha.khandelwal)

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In the video, she introduces herself saying, "Hi, I'm Visha, I'm 30. I come from a conservative Indian household. I became a chartered accountant at the age of 23 and right when my parents thought, 'Perfect, stable job, time to find her a husband,' I gave them a shock by quitting my MNC job and becoming a digital nomad and making travel vlogging my career."

Her candid admission highlights the societal pressures often associated with conventional career paths and timelines, especially for women in India.

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Life changes and self discovery Visha further reflects on the turning points that shaped her decisions. "Last year, I did get a house on the mountains for six months only to leave it and shift to Chiang Mai, Thailand at a co-living space where I made the kind of friendships that hosted me for my two-month-long Europe trip," she said.

She also spoke about a personal setback that influenced her outlook. "And before all of this, I had a breakup that completely changed how I think about timelines and myself."

Her content now focuses on slow travel and health conscious living. "I make content on slow travel and healthy food that actually tastes good because I have PCOS and I'm trying to build a life that actually feels sustainable. This year I'm unlearning everything I've known about being 30 and my parents, they're unlearning it with me," she added.

The clip was shared with the caption, "I’m a 30 year old CA turned content creator and full time traveller."

Watch the clip here: