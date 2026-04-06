‘I shocked my parents by quitting MNC job’: CA turns digital nomad to pursue travel passion
A chartered accountant shared how she quit her job and embraced travel and content creation.
A chartered accountant has sparked conversation online after opening up about leaving a stable corporate job to pursue a life of travel and content creation. Taking to Instagram, Visha Khandelwal shared a video narrating her unconventional journey, drawing attention from users who related to her story of breaking expectations.
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In the video, she introduces herself saying, "Hi, I'm Visha, I'm 30. I come from a conservative Indian household. I became a chartered accountant at the age of 23 and right when my parents thought, 'Perfect, stable job, time to find her a husband,' I gave them a shock by quitting my MNC job and becoming a digital nomad and making travel vlogging my career."
Her candid admission highlights the societal pressures often associated with conventional career paths and timelines, especially for women in India.
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Life changes and self discovery
Visha further reflects on the turning points that shaped her decisions. "Last year, I did get a house on the mountains for six months only to leave it and shift to Chiang Mai, Thailand at a co-living space where I made the kind of friendships that hosted me for my two-month-long Europe trip," she said.
She also spoke about a personal setback that influenced her outlook. "And before all of this, I had a breakup that completely changed how I think about timelines and myself."
Her content now focuses on slow travel and health conscious living. "I make content on slow travel and healthy food that actually tastes good because I have PCOS and I'm trying to build a life that actually feels sustainable. This year I'm unlearning everything I've known about being 30 and my parents, they're unlearning it with me," she added.
The clip was shared with the caption, "I’m a 30 year old CA turned content creator and full time traveller."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to her story
The video has garnered several reactions, with users sharing mixed but largely supportive responses. One user wrote, "This is so inspiring, it takes courage to leave everything behind." Another said, "Not everyone can take such risks but stories like this make you think."
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A third user commented, "This is exactly what breaking stereotypes looks like." One more user added, "Living life on your own terms is the real success."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More