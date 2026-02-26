Bengaluru CA breaks down ₹82,000 monthly expenses, internet says 'Silicon Valley tax is real'

“Total expenses: ₹82,000 p.m or ₹9,84,000 per year,” Goel added, clarifying that the figures are for a family of two.

Meenal Goel posted the breakdown on LinkedIn, writing, “Live in Bengaluru and here is my cost of living.” She said the couple pays ₹37,000 in rent for a 2BHK apartment, spends ₹15,000 on food and groceries, ₹5,000 on transportation, and ₹4,000 each on utilities and househelp. Another ₹17,000 goes towards entertainment and other expenses, including eating out and a gym membership.

A Bengaluru-based chartered accountant has sparked discussion online after sharing a detailed account of her family’s monthly expenses, revealing that a household of two spends ₹82,000 every month.

Social media reactions Her post drew varied reactions from social media users. One commenter pointed out that expenses often depend on income levels. “Expenses depend on your earnings. People who earn 25k per month are also living, saving for the future, and sending money home. We can reduce expenses from 90k to 45k and if we invest 45k every month in an SIP, after 5 years we will get a huge return,” the user wrote.

“Thanks for sharing this transparent breakdown. It highlights how urban living costs add up quickly, especially for families. Conversations like this help others plan better,” commented another.

“Bengaluru's ‘Silicon Valley’ tax is real, and your breakdown highlights the premium on lifestyle and convenience,” wrote a third user.

Some commenters stressed the importance of financial awareness. “This is why tracking expenses is step one to financial freedom. Awareness itself saves money,” the user wrote.

“Earning more, spending more instead save more. 1. You can share your flat with your friends to reduce your rent. 2. Eating too much outside and spending on the gym. You may cut either of the cost. 3. You forgot the travel expenses and shopping. Then it will cost more than 1 lakh p.m,” commented another.