'I used AI a lot': Job seeker reveals Claude interview tips that helped him secure 1.5 crore job after layoff

After months of job hunting, rejections and cancelled opportunities, a man finally landed a high-paying role with a salary package of around ₹1.5 crore. He revealed that artificial intelligence played a key role in helping him prepare for interviews and improve his confidence.

Job seeker’s AI interview strategy leads to new role. (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The man shared his experience on Reddit, where he spoke about losing his job after nearly a decade at the same company.

How did AI help him prepare for interviews?

Sharing his journey, the Reddit user said he was laid off at the end of February after “ten years and three promotions” at the same company. He described the following five months as extremely challenging, with several rejections, cancelled roles and offers going to internal candidates.

However, he eventually received a job offer that came with a salary increase, day-one benefits and a flexible work arrangement. He said he found the opportunity through LinkedIn and encouraged others looking for jobs to stay hopeful.

“I spent a lot of time doom scrolling, so I’m posting to encourage you to hang in there. It will happen,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

In the comments section, he explained that he used AI extensively during his preparation. He would share job descriptions, details about interviewers from their LinkedIn profiles and ask AI to help him prepare.

He also used AI to create STAR method responses, which are commonly used for behavioural interview questions. “Having AI help me with STAR scenarios really put that into perspective for me,” he said, adding that repeated interview practice helped him become more comfortable.

The user revealed that he used Claude for interview preparation and believed AI helped him structure his answers better. He advised job seekers to apply even for roles they feel underqualified for, as opportunities can come unexpectedly.

What was his new salary package?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Reddit user shared that the job was listed with a salary range of $120,000 to $160,000. He received an offer of $155,000 along with a 15 per cent annual bonus, which totals around ₹1.5 crore when converted.

He said he did not negotiate further because his previous role paid $145,000 with a 25 per cent bonus, but bonuses were not guaranteed. “I didn’t want to ruffle feathers for a few thousand potential dollars,” he explained.

Read the full story here.

Many Reddit users congratulated him and appreciated his advice. One person asked how he prepared for interviews, saying companies were increasingly focusing on behavioural and scenario-based questions.

Another user wrote, “Congratulations! Thank you for giving encouragement to others on here.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Others praised his positive update, with one comment saying, “Good to hear some positivity here, thanks for posting.”

(Also Read: 'Sometimes, miracles take generations': Family welcomes baby girl after 52 years, video goes viral)

Several users also asked him to share the AI prompts he used, while others wished him success in his new role.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)