IAS officer Sanskriti Jain gets royal farewell in Madhya Pradesh, carried on golden palanquin

IAS officer Sanskriti Jain received a royal farewell from her staff and colleagues as she left Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh for her new posting in Bhopal. The Seoni collector officer was carried out on a golden palanquin during the farewell ceremony. IAS Sanskriti Jain was carried on a palanquin at her farewell ceremony in Seoni.

She was accompanied by her two young daughters as she sat on the golden-coloured, elaborate palanquin. The ceremony, which took place over the weekend, was organised to welcome the district's new collector, Sheetala Patle, and to bid farewell to Sanskriti Jain, Aaj Tak reported.

Visuals shared online show the 2015 batch IAS officer sitting on the palanquin that was shouldered by her colleagues.

Jain, who served as collector of Seoni district, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). She has also been appointed Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (additional charge).

More about IAS Sanskriti Jain

IAS officer Sanskriti Jain was born on 14 February 1989 in Srinagar. Her parents served in the Indian Air Force — her father as a fighter pilot and her mother in the medical department. Because of their postings, Sanskriti studied in six different schools across the country.

She graduated from BITS Pilani (Goa campus) and joined the LAMP Fellowship.

Initially planning to pursue a PhD, she decided to take the UPSC exam on a friend’s suggestion. She cleared it on her first attempt, became an IRS officer on her second, and joined the IAS in her third attempt, securing an All India Rank of 11 in the 2014 Civil Services Examination.

She also scored the highest marks in Philosophy, her optional subject, in the year 2014, according to Skyskool.

A 2015-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Sanskriti Jain has served in various administrative roles including Commissioner of Rewa Municipal Corporation, Additional Collector of Satna, SDM of Mauganj, and CEO of the District Panchayat in Alirajpur and Narmadapuram.