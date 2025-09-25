BITS Pilani enters list of top 10 Indian institutes in CS Rankings 2025, secures 9th spot | Details here

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, has been ranked ninth among the top 10 Indian institutions in the 2025 edition of CS Rankings, an international ranking framework focused on Computer Science Departments. BITS Pilani secures ninth spot among top 10 Indian institutes in CS Rankings 2025.

BITS Pilani has improved its performance compared to the preceding years, when it was ranked 10th during 2023-24 combined years, and 15th in 2024 in the same rankings.

In the latest edition, BITS Pilani was ranked ahead of many other premier Indian Institutes such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, several established IITs, IMSc, ISI Kolkata, CMI India, DAIICT and IIIT Bangalore, among others.

Also read: BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

Speaking on the latest achievement, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor at BITS Pilani stated that the institution's current standing at number 9 places it firmly among the leading institutions in Computer Science research in the country.

“It is a testimony to the commitment and excellence of our faculty across campuses. This recognition also comes close on the heels of our strong performance in the NIRF rankings. At BITS Pilani, we are continuously building a vibrant research ecosystem through enabling policies and sustained institutional support that allow our faculty to excel,” Prof. Rao added.

Notably, CS Rankings is a metrics-based ranking framework of top computer science institutions around the world. It has been designed to evaluate and rank computer science departments and individual researchers based on their research output, quality as judged by publications in select, top-tier venues and focuses primarily on higher education and research in engineering and sciences, a press release informed.

Also read: RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application status released at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

The rankings focuses on recent research productivity and provides an objective measure of scholarly impact within the field of computer science. Its key purposes include providing a transparent, data-driven evaluation of computer science research performance.

In addition, it is focused primarily on publications in top-tier conferences rather than journal publications or subjective reputation surveys.

The various parameters of CS Rankings include Publication Count, Conference Quality / Selection, Subfield Classification, Authorship Weighting, Time Window, Institution Aggregation and Data Source.

BITS Pilani's AI Research Centre A contributing factor behind the improved ranking of BITS Pilani’s Computer Science Department has been the ‘Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research’ (APPCAIR), which focuses on diverse cutting-edge areas, including Generative AI, and more.

The centre has been established by BITS alumni, Anuradha and Prashanth Palakurthi who have committed USD 1 million.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Check complete tentative datesheet here

APPCAIR is working towards becoming a leader in Mathematical, computational and empirical understanding of perception, problem-solving, reasoning, learning, communication and actions in complex environments.

It is also focused on the development of Tools and Techniques for Machine Learning, Probabilistic Modelling, Statistical Learning, Optimisation, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing and Autonomous Agents, among others.