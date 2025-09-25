The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application status. Candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment process can check the application status through the official website of RRBs at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Application status released at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here (Rajkumar)

The application status may be (i) Provisionally accepted (ii) Provisionally accepted with conditions and (iii) Rejected (along with reasons).

The Board has sent SMS and email to the candidates's registered mobile number and email ID mentioned in the applications.

The official notice reads, "Candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process."

Direct link to check application status RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to check application status To check the application status, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your application status will be displayed.

4. Check the application status and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB Group D Exam 2025 schedule out for CBT, check notice here Meanwhile, the Board has released the written exam dates for RRB Group D. The computer based test for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC will begin on November 17, 2025 and conclude in end of December 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.