Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 610 posts in the organisation. BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is October 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. TEBG: 488 posts

2. TEEM: 122 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution / College with Pass Class.

The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 28 years for General and EWS candidates.

Selection Process The candidates meeting the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the Written Test.