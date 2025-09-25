Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

    BEL will recruit for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at bel-india.in. The direct link is given below. 

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 1:08 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 610 posts in the organisation.

    BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here
    BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

    The last date to apply is October 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Vacancy Details

    1. TEBG: 488 posts

    2. TEEM: 122 posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution / College with Pass Class.

    The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 28 years for General and EWS candidates.

    Selection Process

    The candidates meeting the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the Written Test.

    Application Fees

    The application fee is 177/- for UR, EWS, OBC candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL India.

    Detailed Notification Here

    Direct link to apply here

    recommendedIcon
    News/Education/Employment News/ BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply For 610 Posts At Bel-india.in, Direct Link Here
    News/Education/Employment News/ BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply For 610 Posts At Bel-india.in, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes