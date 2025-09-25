BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 610 posts at bel-india.in, direct link here

Bharat Electronics Limited, BEL has invited applications for Trainee Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BEL at bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 610 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is October 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. TEBG: 488 posts
2. TEEM: 122 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (4-year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/ Institution / College with Pass Class.
The age limit of the candidate should not be more than 28 years for General and EWS candidates.
Selection Process
The candidates meeting the qualifying criteria and whose online applications have been accepted will be provisionally shortlisted for the Written Test.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹177/- for UR, EWS, OBC candidates. Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BEL India.