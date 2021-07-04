Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Every now and then, we come across social media pages or handles that share incredible content. Case in point, this Insta page called Build The Earth. The description shared describes that it is a project about building Planet Earth on a "1:1 scale" in Minecraft – a game where players can build their virtual world. And the posts show how incredibly that is being done. The page is filled with images of various iconic places from around the world, including Taj Mahal, that are recreated in Minecraft. There is a high possibility that the images of the creations will leave you mesmerised.

The latest post shared on the page, about a day ago, shows the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria in Minecraft:

“Taj Mahal, Agra, India! It is a perfectly symmetrical white marble Mausoleum which was built in the 1600s,” reads a part of the caption shared along with a few incredible images of Taj Mahal designed in Minecraft:

That is not all, here are some of the posts which show other iconic places:

What are your thoughts on the posts?