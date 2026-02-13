‘If board exams decided life, half the CEOs would be unemployed’: Noida entrepreneur

The words stayed with him. Two days later, he appeared for Mathematics with a calmer approach. “I studied calmly. Walked in steady. Crushed it.” His marksheet — showing 94 in Maths and an overall 71 per cent — has now resurfaced alongside the post, reinforcing his message that a single paper does not define a lifetime.

Recalling his own Class 12 experience under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979, Vineet Nayar, businessman from Noida, wrote about walking out of a Chemistry exam in “full panic mode”. “At 17, I walked out knowing I had messed it up,” he said. It was a cousin’s blunt question that shifted his mindset: “Will you die if you fail?” His answer was no. “Then why are you treating it as a life and death situation?”

As board exam season tightens its grip on households across India, a post on X has struck a powerful chord: “If board exams decided life, half the CEOs would be unemployed. Let that sink in.” The viral message is not a dismissal of academics. In fact, it begins with a balanced reminder: “Boards are important. But they are not your destiny.” Yet in a country where marks often feel like a measure of self-worth, the post offers something rare — perspective.

“Exams test memory. Life tests courage,” he wrote. “Boards are a level in the game. Not the whole game.”

Also read| Nita Ambani’s warm hug for Vikram Salgaocar: Sweet moment between aunt and nephew captured on camera

The post urges students to “sleep, study hard, give it your best shot, then accept the result,” ending on a lighter note: “Not life or death. Best shot. No fear.” He even adds humour to soften the pressure: “Dad, omelette please… and don’t forget the mango shake!”

The message quickly sparked conversation online.

Not everyone agreed entirely. One user commented, “But for a middle-class family, marks are still highly relevant and will be!” Another shared a personal memory: “In 1981, I almost failed despite good marks in all other subjects. Physics practical = 22/40. Just off the hook.”

Many praised his academic record. “71% in that era is awesome and 94 in Maths is outstanding even in today’s terms,” one user wrote. “I was born a year later!”

As board results approach, the debate continues. But one line from the post seems to linger: “The Board Exam Bully survives on fear. Starve it.”