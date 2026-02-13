‘If board exams decided life, half the CEOs would be unemployed’: Noida entrepreneur
The viral message is not a dismissal of academics. In fact, it begins with a balanced reminder: “Boards are important. But they are not your destiny.”
As board exam season tightens its grip on households across India, a post on X has struck a powerful chord: “If board exams decided life, half the CEOs would be unemployed. Let that sink in.” The viral message is not a dismissal of academics. In fact, it begins with a balanced reminder: “Boards are important. But they are not your destiny.” Yet in a country where marks often feel like a measure of self-worth, the post offers something rare — perspective.
Recalling his own Class 12 experience under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979, Vineet Nayar, businessman from Noida, wrote about walking out of a Chemistry exam in “full panic mode”. “At 17, I walked out knowing I had messed it up,” he said. It was a cousin’s blunt question that shifted his mindset: “Will you die if you fail?” His answer was no. “Then why are you treating it as a life and death situation?”
Also read| ‘If Indians earn ₹45 crore in America, will they return?’: NRIs share honest answers
The words stayed with him. Two days later, he appeared for Mathematics with a calmer approach. “I studied calmly. Walked in steady. Crushed it.” His marksheet — showing 94 in Maths and an overall 71 per cent — has now resurfaced alongside the post, reinforcing his message that a single paper does not define a lifetime.
“Exams test memory. Life tests courage,” he wrote. “Boards are a level in the game. Not the whole game.”
Also read| Nita Ambani’s warm hug for Vikram Salgaocar: Sweet moment between aunt and nephew captured on camera
The post urges students to “sleep, study hard, give it your best shot, then accept the result,” ending on a lighter note: “Not life or death. Best shot. No fear.” He even adds humour to soften the pressure: “Dad, omelette please… and don’t forget the mango shake!”
The message quickly sparked conversation online.
Not everyone agreed entirely. One user commented, “But for a middle-class family, marks are still highly relevant and will be!” Another shared a personal memory: “In 1981, I almost failed despite good marks in all other subjects. Physics practical = 22/40. Just off the hook.”
Many praised his academic record. “71% in that era is awesome and 94 in Maths is outstanding even in today’s terms,” one user wrote. “I was born a year later!”
As board results approach, the debate continues. But one line from the post seems to linger: “The Board Exam Bully survives on fear. Starve it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More