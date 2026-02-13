‘If Indians earn ₹45 crore in America, will they return?’: NRIs share honest answers
The short clip captures candid responses from members of the Indian diaspora, and the answers are sharply divided.
As more Indians settle abroad in search of better careers and higher salaries, one question continues to follow them: How much money is enough to come back home? A recent Instagram video filmed outside Patel Brothers in the United States has brought that debate into focus, after a content creator asked Indian shoppers whether they would return to India if they earned 4–5 million dollars, around ₹45 crore.
Akash answered without hesitation. “4–5 million, yes,” he said when asked if he would move back after reaching that figure. Divya agreed. “Yeah, sure. Why not?” she responded. Dhwani also said “Yeah”, while Aman added, “I would like to go.”
For some, however, the answer was not tied solely to money.
“Right now, no. My life is all set here,” said Gokul, pointing to the stability he has built in the US.
Sushma offered a different perspective. “Even if I don’t have that much money, I would still go back to India,” she said.
Others were firm about staying. A woman explained, “I’ve been here like 20 plus years. So, my friends and family are here. I connect here, I belong here.” Another respondent, Raka, said “No” and added, “We’ve been here for 50 years. Kids are here, grandkids are here, they’re settled, so we’ll stay here.”
Kaushal struck a practical note. “I’ll earn dollars from here and spend it in India,” he said.
The video ends with a question to viewers: if you had 4–5 million dollars, would you return to your country? The responses suggest that for many Indians abroad, the idea of “enough” depends less on wealth and more on where they feel at home.
